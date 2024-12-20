Second Hilarious Edition Of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season Coming To The UAE Capital In 2025.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Get ready for side-splitting laughs as an unmissable lineup of comedic sensations descend on Yas Island's Etihad Arena between 26 April and 12 July, featuring Bill Burr, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Gad Elmaleh, Michael McIntyre, Fluffy, Jo Koy and many more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prepare to double over with laughter as Abu Dhabi announces the second edition of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, bringing the world's biggest comedy stars to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from 26 April to 12 July 2025.

Building on the success of the inaugural laugh-fest in 2024, the 2025 edition promises an even more diverse range of hilarious performances to tickle every funny bone. Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, the event is organized by Live Nation Middle East, BluBlood Entertainment, and GME Events.





Comedians confirmed for Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025 so far are:

Trevor Noah:

Having previously brought his 'Off the Record' tour to Abu Dhabi in February this year, Noah charmed audiences with his sharp observational comedy and straight-faced delivery during this sold-out show. Known for his multifaceted talent as a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and former host of 'The Daily Show', Trevor Noah's unique ability to blend sharp social commentary with side-splitting humour has earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide. Now, he's back by popular demand, promising an evening of laughter, reflection, and pure entertainment with all new material for fans in the UAE.

When: 26 April

Where: Etihad Arena

Kevin Hart:

A regular visitor to the UAE, this much-loved funny man will once again bring his rib-tickling stand-up show to Abu Dhabi for a night of hilarity that is not to be missed. Emmy and Grammy-nominated Hart, a Philadelphia native who kick-started his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club, has evolved into one of Hollywood's box office powerhouses. Celebrating eleven films opening at number one and a plethora of globally renowned movies in his repertoire, Hart's comedic genius knows no bounds.

When: 2 May

Where: Etihad Arena

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is celebrated as one of the world's leading stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out audiences worldwide and amassing nearly a billion views on YouTube and over 25 million followers on social media. In 2018, he was featured alongside comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock in The Hollywood Reporter's 'Top 40 Comedy Players' and has headlined iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, the Staples Center, and the Sydney Opera House. Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025 sees the funnyman performing in the emirate for the very first time – a show not to be missed!

When: 3 May

Where: Etihad Arena

Michael McIntyre

Comedy superstar Michael McIntyre, famous for his record-breaking 33 sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena, is set to bring his signature charm to Abu Dhabi audiences. He has captivated fans worldwide through award-winning TV hits such as Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel, alongside global tours that have sold over 4 million tickets. Audiences can expect his quick wit and infectious humour to steal the spotlight at the next Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

When: 10 May

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy:

Guests can also look forward to an appearance from one of today's premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy. Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house, selling out arenas and theatres across the world. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, USA. Boasting a total of six comedy specials released by Comedy Central and Netflix, this is sure to be another unmissable show for comedy fans across the UAE.

When: 29 May

Where: Etihad Arena

Gad Elmaleh:

Gad Elmaleh, the Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor celebrated as one of the funniest people in France, will be adding his unique charm to the lineup. Known for his standout roles in films like Midnight in Paris and his Netflix series Huge in France, Elmaleh has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique humour and storytelling. Boasting a career spanning acclaimed one-man shows, international tours, and French cinema, his addition promises an evening of endless giggles.

When: 30 May

Where: Etihad Arena

Bill Burr:

Bill Burr, the acclaimed American comedian, actor, and writer, is known for his sharp wit, bold humour, and unapologetic takes on relationships and social issues. With iconic roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, alongside his Netflix series F Is for Family, Burr has earned global fame. His podcast,“Monday Morning Podcast”, comedy specials, such as Let It Go and Walk Your Way Out, captivate audiences worldwide.

When: 12 July

Where: Etihad Arena

Last year's inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Season was nothing short of spectacular, drawing over 40,000 attendees and solidifying itself as a standout moment in the region's entertainment calendar. Amongst the highlights was a sold-out performance by Dave Chappelle, whose razor-sharp humour and captivating stage presence delivered the largest comedy show ever hosted in the Middle East.

Audiences were also treated to a legendary collaboration between Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani, whose sold-out show blended cultural satire and witty insights into an unforgettable, laughter-filled evening. Other comedic geniuses to grace the stage included Andrew Schulz, Tom Segura, Aziz Ansari, Chris Tucker, Tommy Tiernan, and Kevin Bridges.

With the first line-up of comedians now unwrapped, and more to be announced soon, brace yourself for rib-tickling hilarity which promises to please every comedic taste.

