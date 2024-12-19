Gen Z Marketing Expert Maria Santana Joins Axicom

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK – Axicom has hired Golin's Maria Santana as a strategy director, boosting the agency's expertise in Gen Z marketing.



Santana's initial focus will center on driving strategy for Axicom's newly acquired eBay account , encompassing US corporate, product, tech, and growth initiatives. Additionally, she will spearhead the agency's efforts in developing a Gen Z marketing approach tailored to tech brands and organizations.



Santana joins from Golin, where she most recently served as senior manager of youth culture. Beyond her expertise in Gen Z marketing, Santana brings a background in inclusive communications and cultural strategy, areas she is expected to integrate into Axicom's broader strategic initiatives.



“Maria's skillset represents the future of where our industry is heading,” said senior VP of planning Jake Green, to whom Santana reports.“She has deep domain expertise in younger audiences that are growing in influence as consumers, employees, and B2B buyers, paired with the vision and understanding of how influencer relations is evolving. As the media ecosystem grows and fragments, Maria will help counsel our clients and teams on how best to connect with new and emerging communities that are shaping conversation and reputation for tech brands and brands with a tech story.”



