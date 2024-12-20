Vladimir Putin Accuses Google Of Pushing US Political Agenda Amid Youtube Tensions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir has accused Alphabet's of being a tool for advancing the agenda of the United States, criticising its subsidiary YouTube for slowing down speeds in Russia, reported Reuters.

Notably, these remarks came during Putin' annual phone-in session with Russian citizens on Thursday.

Google and other foreign firms have faced increasing pressure in Russia over their content policies. While Moscow has banned social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, it remains hesitant to block YouTube, which is used by approximately 50 million Russians daily.

Critics argue that Russian authorities are deliberately disrupting YouTube to prevent access to content critical of Putin and his government. However, the Kremlin denies such claims, asserting that the platform's technical issues stem from Google's alleged failure to upgrade equipment in Russia – a claim the company and industry experts refute.

Putin reiterated Moscow's position, stating,“Google, by reducing its investments in Russia and failing to supply the necessary equipment, has created problems for itself. Furthermore, YouTube and Google must comply with our laws and refrain from using the internet to advance their government's political goals.”

Google has yet to issue a response to Putin's comments. However, in August, YouTube acknowledged reports of access issues in Russia but insisted these were not the result of any deliberate actions or technical problems on its part.

Despite the rise of alternative platforms such as VK Video, operated by state-controlled VK, RuTube, and the messaging app Telegram, none has significantly challenged YouTube's dominance in video hosting.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, YouTube has removed over 1,000 channels, including state-backed news outlets, and more than 5.5 million videos. This crackdown on Russian content has further fuelled tensions between Moscow and Google.





(With inputs from Reuters)