Viduthalai Part 2 Public Review: Vetrimaaran's Movie Receives Mixed Reviews, But Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vetrimaaran's Tamil action crime drama, Viduthalai Part 2, received mixed reviews from the public but was critically praised for its compelling narrative and strong performances. According to social users, Vijay Sethupathi was the star of the show.

Released in theatres today, December 20, Viduthalai is a sequel and continues the narrative from the first instalment.

Social media users called the movie a“must-watch” and lauded Vijay Sethupathi's“stellar” performance. They also praised Vetrimaaran's direction.

However, a few users said the movie was a 'flop' and claimed that the positive reviews were all paid. The users pointed at the weak“narrative structure” and said it was a“colossal waste of talent, time & resources”

| South Indian OTT releases: What to watch online this weekend Viduthalai Part 2: Public review

“Witnessed Vijay Sethupathi 's Another Shade in Viduthalai 2, What a PERFORMER .. He is (god). Next National Award Loading for this Man #VetriMaaran. Can't Disclose too much Experience it,” a user said.

“Viduthalai 2 – a must-watch movie,” another user said.

“Vijay Sethupathi's performance is absolutely stellar. Vetrimaaran sir screen presence is truly remarkable,” said a fan.

In a detailed analysis of the film, a social media user said,“'Viduthalai Part 2' starts with fiery intensity and ends on a strong note, yet meanders through the middle. The film has many flaws, though its few strengths shine brightly when they appear.”

| Malayalam movies to watch for Christmas 2024: Rifle Club, Barroz, and more

“One of the biggest issues is the narrative structure: the constant jumps between past and present severely undermine the momentum the movie attempts to build. Instead of propelling the story forward, these time jumps sap the film of urgency,” he added.

“those who saying viduthalai 2 was good they are paid seriously padam nalla ila #ViduthalaiPart2,” claimed a user.