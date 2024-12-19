90 Minors Among 155 Violators Arrested 600 Vehicles Seized During Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The competent authorities at the of Interior (MoI) arrested (65) violators and (90) minors of different nationalities for committing illegal practices and behaviours during the celebration of Qatar National Day.

In addition, (600) were seized for their drivers' illegal behaviours, the MoI announced in a post on its social handles.

The Ministry, within the framework of their keenness to implement the laws and regulations in force to maintain security, order and public morals, arrested a the individuals after they committed illegal practices and behaviours during the celebration of the country's National Day in various locations, by using soap sprays and rubber bands to assault passersby, practicing indecent behaviour, climbing on the roofs of cars, and opening the doors of vehicles while they were moving, endangering their lives and those of others, in addition to violating the traffic regulations and rules for vehicles.

The 65 violators were referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate its procedures in this regard, while the 90 juveniles' parents were summoned and the necessary pledges were taken not to repeat them. Legal measures were taken against the violators.

Six hundred (600) vehicles were also seized, as their drivers committed violations that included changing the vehicle's features and using decorative means that pose a risk to public safety or obstruct vision while driving. Legal procedures are being completed against the violators.

The Ministry of Interior, while calling on everyone to abide by the regulations, laws and public morals, affirms at the same time that the competent authorities will not hesitate to take the necessary measures against such practices that are alien to society.

