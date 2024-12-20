CM Sarma To Launch Key Development Projects In Assam's Nagaon District

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 20 (IANS) As part of the series of development programmes launched by the state earlier this month, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch a number of beneficiary schemes and development projects in the Nagaon district on Friday.

Taking to social X, CM Sarma wrote, "I will shortly be reaching Nagaon to dedicate various benefits to people under the #12DaysOfDevelopment initiative. Through this initiative, we are reaching out to almost 12 lakh people and empowering them with required assistance."

Earlier, CM Sarma said that the state government has created sub-districts in Assam to empower small-scale administrative units to deliver public services.

He mentioned, "In Assam, we have implemented the Sub-districts initiative to empower small-scale administrative units to deliver public services and solve their grievances effectively. Together with other interventions, our government is committed to ensuring Good governance through our actions."

The CM further said, "Today marks the beginning of the #GoodGovernanceWeek2024, a week to mark the people-centric initiatives of the Govt. Commemorated to mark Atal ji's jayanti, this year we are taking the theme of 'Prashasan Gao ki Ore' to focus on improving service delivery in rural areas."

Notably, Chief Minister Sarma attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project during his recent four-day visit to Bhutan.

The presentation provided valuable insights into the objectives and framework of the project. Representatives from Druk Holding and Investments Limited highlighted their ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

It also showcased Bhutan's energy projects, focusing on their potential to fortify the shared interests of Assam and Bhutan.

CM Sarma invited the participating dignitaries and entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming investor summit - Advantage Assam, which is dedicated to infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Following the presentation, he attended a lunch hosted by Dr Lotay Tshering, Governor of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project.