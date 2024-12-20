No Record Of CT Ravi Using Abusive Language Against Karnataka Minister: Council Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) In a major twist to the controversy surrounding the alleged use of the objectionable word by the BJP MLC C. T. Ravi against Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti clarified on Friday that there is "no record of the abusive word used in the council".

Speaking to the in Hubballi, Horatti stated that the alleged word claimed to be used by Ravi has not been recorded in the council.

"Both, C. T. Ravi and Minister Laxmi have given complaints and I have spoken to them. Later, a complaint has been lodged regarding the development," he stated.

Four Congress MLCs, including Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Nagaraj Yadav, Umashree and another, have stated that they have heard and witnessed C.T. Ravi, using the objectionable word against Minister Hebbalkar, Horatti stated.

Meanwhile, Ravi, in his complaint to the Khanapur police, has alleged that Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar, Minister Hebbalkar, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, brother of Minister Hebbalkar and others for attacking him in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha with an intention of killing him.

"The group which attacked me claimed that my body would be sent to my native Chikkamagaluru. After the adjournment of the Council's session, Minister Hebbalkar in a high-pitched tone abused me and my family and threatened me with life," he stated.

"Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar threatened me by making gestures with the hand suggesting that he will see how I return to my place safely from Belagavi and also said that this would be my last day of life," Ravi told police.

Ravi, in his video message from the Khanapur police station, stated that if anything happens to his life, the Congress government, Dy CM Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar should be held responsible.

Ravi further stated that he was not a terrorist but treated like one.

Chaos and drama unfolded as, during a heated debate session earlier in the Council, Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a "drug addict".

Objecting to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding to it, the BJP leader allegedly called the minister a "prostitute".

Ravi was arrested on Thursday from the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The BJP has called for a state-wide protest on Friday condemning the incident. BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra has come to the Belagavi District Court where Ravi is expected to be produced before the judge.