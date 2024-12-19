European Council Calls On All Countries To Immediately Stop Any Assistance To Russia In Its War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU leaders who met in Brussels in the format of the European Council supported restrictive measures against Russia and emphasized the importance of reducing its ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council of December 19, published on its website .

“Efforts to further limit Russia's ability to wage war must continue. In this context, the European Council welcomes the adoption of the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against its 'shadow fleet'. The Council reiterates its call for the full and effective implementation of sanctions, as well as for further means and measures to counteract their circumvention, including through third countries,” the document says.

At the same time, the EU leaders expressed their readiness to increase pressure on Russia and impose new sanctions against it.

“In accordance with EU law, Russian assets should remain blocked until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates [Ukraine] for the damage caused by this war,” the European Council said.

It strongly condemned the support of the aggressor country by third countries, international actors and institutions that enable Russia to continue its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Commission announces decision on EUR 18.1B loan for Ukraine, with first tranche in Januar

“The supply of weapons and the deepening of Russia's military cooperation with North Korea and Iran, as well as the deployment of DPRK military forces in Russia and their use on the battlefield against Ukraine, constitute an international escalation of this war, with serious consequences for international peace and security. The European Council calls on all countries to immediately stop any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine,” the final document of the European Council states.

As reported, a meeting of EU leaders is taking place in Brussels. The European Council was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.