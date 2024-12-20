National Day Celebrations Attract Record Number Of Visitors At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha: Darb Al Saai, the flagship national event marking Qatar National Day celebrations, has attracted a record number of visitors. According to the of Culture, the event reached a new milestone on Wednesday, December 18, with 102,068 visitors.

The event saw a significant turnout on the previous day as well, with 88,646 visitors reported on Tuesday, December 17, the Ministry noted.

Held at Umm Salal, Darb Al Saai serves as a unique cultural and heritage that showcases Qatar's rich history and traditions. The event features a wide range of activities that blend cultural, heritage, entertainment, and educational elements, offering an immersive experience for all attendees.

Since its official opening on December 10, Darb Al Saai has continued to draw large crowds. To accommodate the high demand, the Organising Committee of the National Day Celebrations announced an extension of the event until December 21.



Some of the activities held to celebrate the National 2024 Day at the Darb Al Saai. Pic: Amr Diab

The event boasts a variety of cultural and heritage activities across several corners and open spaces, creating a lively atmosphere that reflects Qatari culture.

It includes 15 main events and over 104 individual activities, offering something for everyone. Notable attractions include the Qatari House, the Main Theater, Liwan Al Fan, Al Bidda, Al Maqtar, Al Ezba, Al Shaqab, the Darb Al Saai Track, the Desert Museum, the Qatari Note Museum, Qatar Reads, the Interactive Games Area, Souq, Al Meez, and the debut“Sana Qatar” event, which is being held for the first time this year.

From the start of the events, visitors have been flocking to Darb Al Saai, amid positive reactions from everyone for the services provided by the organizing committee to facilitate the public to attend the events.

The 'Al Fareej Museum' in Darb Al Saai offers a special panorama of the atmosphere and nature of the neighbourhoods in ancient Qatar, as well as the old popular professions associated with each region, through models that show these professions and atmospheres.

The museum includes models of many ancient crafts, such as fishing and the manufacture of related tools such as fish traps.



Some of the activities held to celebrate the National 2024 Day at the Darb Al Saai. Pic: Amr Diab

The museum also showcases the ancient shipbuilding industry in Qatar and the Gulf, which was an important craft known locally as“Al-Qalafa”, where ships were made for fishing and pearl diving. It is a profession that was passed down by skilled artists, craftsmen, and engineers.

Popular dishes at Darb Al Saai receive great attention from both citizens and residents. Visitors found the experience to be a distinctive addition to their many experiences since the start of the National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai. Local traditional dishes attracted various visitors of all ages as they are one of the manifestations of celebrating heritage and recalling the past to introduce the youth to an important aspect of the lives of the people of Qatar in the past.

The organising committee for the National Day celebrations provided many stores distributed throughout Darb Al Saai, providing services to the public, in addition to hot food, drinks, and juices, as well as popular dishes such as:“Raqaq bread, harees, madrouba, marqouqa, and nakhi,” and many other popular dishes.

The Qatar Photography Center's pavilion at Darb Al Saai includes a group of photo exhibitions that display and document various aspects of the history and heritage of the State of Qatar and its achievements in various fields, as well as showcasing the cultural aspect and popular heritage of Qataris.

The centre has created an exhibition near Darb Al Saai Theater that includes a group of shots that highlight various aspects of life in the country, and the designs of buildings with a distinctive architectural style.