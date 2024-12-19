Power Dept Imposes Hefty Fine On SP's Sambhal MP Over Electricity Theft Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal, Dec 20 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Power Department on Friday fined Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Rs 1.91 crore over allegations of electricity theft.

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh booked the SP MP for alleged theft of electricity at his residence in the Deepa Sarai neighbourhood in Sambhal.

On Thursday, the Power Department, accompanied by heavy security, conducted a raid at Barq's residence following suspicions of electricity meter tampering. The inspection revealed irregularities in two electricity meters, raising serious concerns.

During the raid, irregularities were discovered in two electricity meters at the MP's residence, and it was revealed that the electricity bill for the past year had recorded zero consumption despite the presence of air conditioners, ceiling fans, and other electrical appliances.

Santosh Kumar Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the department, confirmed the findings but refrained from making further comments until a full investigation was completed.

Meanwhile, Barq's legal representative, Advocate Kasim Jamal, explained that the household was equipped with air conditioners, ceiling fans, lights, and a refrigerator and they pay the minimum charges based on the department's assessment and that the house is also equipped with solar panels.

Officials discovered that the electricity consumption for the past year was recorded as zero, which further heightened suspicions. Based on these findings, the police lodged a case against the MP.

Additionally, the electricity department had replaced old meters at Barq's residence, sealing them and sending them for laboratory examination.

The residence, spanning 200 square yards, was initially equipped with a 4-kilowatt meter, which was later deemed insufficient for its consumption requirements.

Following this, an FIR has also been filed against Mamluk Ur Rehman Barq, father of the SP MP, at the Nakhasa police station. He has been accused of threatening officials of the Power Department during the inspection.

The complaint was lodged by Santosh Tripathi under Sections 352, 351(2), and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).