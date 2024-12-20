Hungary To Challenge EU Court Fine Over Asylum Policy Compliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Budapest, Dec 20 (IANS) The Hungarian has announced plans to contest what it called an "outrageous and unacceptable" fine of 200 million euros ($207.3 million) imposed by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) earlier this year.

The fine, coupled with a daily penalty of 1 million euros, stems from Hungary's alleged failure to comply with the European Union (EU) asylum regulations, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement published Thursday evening, Justice Bence Tuzson criticised the ECJ ruling, arguing it exceeded the European Commission's initial request and lacked adequate justification. He also raised concerns about the judicial process, claiming a breach of Hungary's right to a lawful judge.

Hungary has been protecting the European Union's borders since 2015, and these efforts have gone largely unsupported financially by the European Union, according to the ministry statement.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban is now consulting international law firms to take legal action.

"Hungary is preparing to take legal action against the European Union, seeking compensation for damages resulting from the ECJ's ruling," the ministry statement read.

Tuzson emphasised that the European Union owes Hungary reparations for the financial burdens incurred while safeguarding the EU's external borders.

The ECJ ruled in June that Hungary had failed to address violations identified in a 2020 judgment. These violations include restricting access to asylum procedures, detaining asylum seekers in transit zones, and expelling third-country nationals without due process.

The court described Hungary's actions as a "serious threat to the unity of EU law," undermining the principles of solidarity and shared responsibility among member states.

Orban, a vocal critic of EU migration policies, has pledged to defend Hungary's sovereignty. "We will protect the borders and the Hungarian people," Orban said, accusing Brussels of financial coercion. (1 euro = 1.04 US dollar)