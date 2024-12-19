Switzerland Allocates Almost EUR 48M In Winter Assistance To Ukraine
12/19/2024 3:09:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland is providing Ukraine with almost 45 million Swiss francs (almost EUR 48 million) in winter assistance to help restore the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.
This is said in a press release on the website of the Swiss federal Council, Ukrinform reports.
“Due to the intensified Russian attacks, large parts of the Ukrainian population are suffering from cuts to power and heating. Switzerland is helping Ukraine to cope with the challenges of winter with almost CHF 45 million,” the document says.
It is noted that the funds will be used to restore energy infrastructure, renovate damaged homes and meet urgent humanitarian needs.
The Swiss government added that the winter aid package builds on“existing experience and networks”. In the last two winters, Switzerland provided a total of CHF 84.5 million (over EUR 90 million) for specific winter aid.
Since February 2022, Switzerland has provided over CHF 477 million (over EUR 508 million) in support to people affected by the war in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.
As reported by Ukrinform, Denmark has allocated 2.1 billion Danish kroner (over EUR 281 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
