Enemy Persists In Its Efforts To Capture Kozatskyi Island Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces in the south are continuing their efforts to force the straits and gain a foothold on one of the islands. Their primary objective is to capture Kozatskyi Island in the Kherson region.



Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Defense Forces South, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As for the islands, the situation has not changed much. The enemy continues shelling and attempts to force certain straits and gain a foothold on one of the islands. Their principal objective is Kozatskyi Island, where there have been several combat engagements on a daily basis recently,” said Voloshyn.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy continues to launch rocket attacks on the settlements of the south. He recalled that on Wednesday evening, Russian forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Situation in Kharkiv region difficult, yet controlled by AFU – military spox

“There has been significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. This is direct terror against civilians,” emphasized Voloshyn.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of December 18, explosions rocked Kryvyi Rih amid an air raid alert. A power outage occurred in part of the city.

Photo: General Staff