Forge Institute Launches Phoenix Xcelerator To Scale Growth Of Defense Tech Startups

Forge Institute is proud to announce the launch of the Phoenix Xcelerator, a pioneering program designed to empower & grow startups across the defense and aerospace sectors. Through structured programming-including a rigorous high-quality curriculum, personalized mentorship, and coaching-the Phoenix Xcelerator advances industry-informed and mission-led innovation. The program is funded in-part through a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).

Why Arkansas?

Arkansas is home to over 178 aerospace and defense companies employing more than 10,900 people.

Reports from federal sources highlight a decline in defense contractors, with the Department of Defense (DoD) vendors shrinking by 27.6% in the past decade. The Phoenix Xcelerator aims to reverse this trend, empowering startups to address defense challenges and reinforcing Arkansas's leadership in the sector.

Arkansas's aerospace and defense exports, valued at over $850 million in 2023, represent 13% of the state's total exports, making them the top export category. Furthermore, the Little Rock Air Force Base reported a $1.38 billion economic impact in 2023. Major players like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Dassault Falcon Jet have positioned the state as a hub for defense innovation, with the Phoenix Xcelerator serving as a launchpad for the next wave of industry leaders.

Program Details

The Phoenix Xcelerator offers a 12-week intensive program, guiding participants through business validation, go-to-market strategies, and development of minimum viable products (MVPs) or prototypes. Participants gain expertise in non-dilutive funding opportunities such as SBIR/STTR and other grant programs, as well as access to capital networks for sustained growth. Established companies receive support in maximizing intellectual property and evaluating dual-use markets.

Key features include:



Access to aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Site visits to defense manufacturing facilities.

Technical guidance on compliance, defense standards, and government procurement. Networking with industry veterans, government experts, and successful entrepreneurs.

The program emphasizes emerging technologies like directed energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drones, ISR and other technologies, ensuring readiness for critical defense challenges.

Apply Now

The Phoenix Xcelerator team brings decades of expertise to guide startups toward impactful, scalable growth. Entrepreneurs and companies working on dual-use technologies are encouraged to apply, gaining unparalleled resources and opportunities to innovate within the defense sector.

