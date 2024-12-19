Zefiro Methane Corp. 2024 Year In Review: Accelerating Commercial Growth And Operational Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company achieved numerous commercial milestones in 2024, including increased profitability, launching an initial public offering, moving into new marketplaces, securing key strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and finalizing landmark carbon offset presales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the“Company”,“Zefiro”, or“ZEFI”) , an environmental services company specializing in methane abatement operations, took numerous steps in 2024 to accelerate the Company's profitability and commercial momentum. Specifically, Zefiro's success over the past twelve months can be attributed to its execution of the Company's strategy to expand its commercial footprint in critical marketplaces across North America and generate industry-leading, American Carbon Registry-approved carbon credits via an expanding, nationwide orphaned oil and gas well plugging operation.

By actively advancing numerous strategic initiatives and bolstering its internal infrastructure throughout 2024, Zefiro is poised to remain at the forefront of the environmental services industry and reach yet another slate of notable accomplishments in the year ahead.

The Company's 2024 highlights include:



Recording consolidated revenues of USD $32.8 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA (that was doubled over the previous quarter) on the Company's 2024 year-end earnings report;



Facilitating an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Cboe Canada, Inc. stock exchange, with a subsequent listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange . Zefiro's common shares are also now quoted on the OTCQB in the U.S. under the symbol ZEFIF;



Expanding the Company's well plugging operations across the nation, including projects in West Virginia , Pennsylvania , Oklahoma , and Ohio ;



Entering into a landmark methane abatement offset market-setting presale agreement with EDF Trading , adding to Zefiro's pipeline of carbon offset pre-sales with the first delivery of offset products set to take place in the new year;



Finalizing a number of strategic acquisitions and corporate partnerships, including the whole-sale acquisition of Plants & Goodwin , a Pennsylvania-based oil and gas well plugging operation;



Bolstering the Company's senior leadership team by appointing longtime Wells Fargo executive Mohit Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer and Bain & Company alumnus Richard Walker to serve as Chief Technology Officer; and

Featuring at numerous leading industry conferences and events, including UN COP29 , NYC Climate Week , Wall Street Green Summit , Argus Europe Climate Conference , and more.











Crew members contracted by Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin on-site at an Ohio-based well plugging operation in November 2024.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented,“From our plugging crews completing projects across the country to our expert team of carbon market specialists connecting with customers throughout the world, we have strived to invest in the resources needed to position each of our dedicated team members for success. The string of new milestones that we have been able to achieve over the past twelve months is directly linked to our senior management team's commitment to that process, and I am incredibly proud that the progress that our team has earned in 2024 will guide our positive commercial momentum well into the future.”

Zefiro Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta commented,“2024 has been a transformative year for Zefiro, and our ability to garner sustainable, increasing returns for our investors is a direct result of the unwavering dedication and expertise of our entire team. Through consistent execution of our comprehensive, client service-oriented strategy, we have established our position as a market leader, forged a consistent pipeline of project opportunities, and helped more communities safeguard public health.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

