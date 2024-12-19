Reece USA Opens New Bath+Kitchen Showroom In Gilbert, AZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jordan Brown, Showroom ManagerGILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gilbert , AZ - Reece USA, part of the Reece Group, is excited to announce the opening of its new Reece Bath+Kitchen showroom in Gilbert's Verde at Cooley Station. This innovative showroom concept, first unveiled in The Woodlands, TX in May 2023, builds on the company's legacy of delivering superior service and a customer-centric shopping experience. Reece also has an existing Bath+Kitchen showroom in Scottsdale, AZ, further expanding its presence in the region.The new showroom offers a modern, luxurious design that encourages collaboration and creativity. Tailored for homeowners, designers, and builders, the space combines both physical and digital experiences to streamline the selection of high-quality products, ensuring customers feel confident in their choices.Grand Opening CelebrationReece invites the public to celebrate the grand opening of its Gilbert showroom on February 20, 2025, from 5:30 pm - 8 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the showroom's curated selection and meet with expert consultants who will guide them through the design process.Reece Bath+Kitchen ShowroomThe new showroom provides a clean, decluttered environment designed to enhance the customer experience. Inspired by Reece's Australian roots, the showroom features nature-inspired colors and modern architecture, creating a welcoming ambiance that encourages customers to explore and make confident decisions. Key highlights include:. Personalized consultations with expert consultants. A curated selection of top global brands, including Brizo, Kohler, KitchenAid, and Miele. Exclusive Australian-designed collections available only at Reece Bath+Kitchen. Bath and kitchen displays for easy comparison shoppingVisit Reece Bath+Kitchen in Gilbert at 2494 South Recker Road. The showroom is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am - 4:00pm.About Reece Bath+KitchenReece Bath+Kitchen celebrates the spaces that bring joy to the home. Formerly known as Expressions Home Gallery, Reece Bath+Kitchen is part of the Reece Group, a family-led business with a 100-year history. Reece showrooms provide inspiration and access to the latest trends in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry, and outdoor spaces.For more information, visit reecebathandkitchen.Blakely FairbanksReece Bath+Kitchen+1 760-525-9665...

