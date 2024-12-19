European Council Calls For Urgent Increase In Military Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union Heads of State and called on the EU Member States to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible in its fight against Russian aggression, in particular, to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems, ammunition and missiles, and to provide necessary military equipment for new Ukrainian brigades.

This is said in the European Council conclusions on Ukraine, published on December 19, Ukrinform reports.

“The European Council reviewed work done on the delivery of military support to Ukraine. To help Ukraine to defend itself effectively against Russia's aggression, the European Council calls for the urgent stepping up of efforts, in particular on the delivery of air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, as well as on the provision of necessary training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades,” the document reads.

The European leaders underscored the importance of intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine's defence industry and to deepen its cooperation with the EU defence industry.

The recalled the importance of the implementation of all components of the G7 'Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine' (ERA) initiative, including the military needs component, and calls for decisions under the European Peace Facility to be operationalised as soon as possible.

They also called on the European Council to accelerate work to strengthen the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine.

“Today, more than 1000 days since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the European Council reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and reaffirms its continued support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. It also reconfirms the European Union's unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed. Russia must not prevail,” the document stresses.

In this context, the European Council reaffirms its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

The European leaders underlined the principle that no initiative regarding Ukraine be taken without Ukraine.

As reported, a meeting of EU heads of state and government is taking place in Brussels. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attended the European Council meeting.