Leapon Launches Smart Contact Management: An All-In-One Solution For In-Person Networking.

December 13th, 2024, Toronto, Ontario: Leapon, which simplifies networking, boosts productivity and shapes the future of networking, is proud to announce the launch of its Smart Contact Management, designed to simplify how professionals organize, track, and grow their professional connections. With Leapon, users can now connect, manage, and nurture all their in-person networking connections, empowering them to save time, stay prepared, and foster meaningful relationships that drive success.



Building Better Relationships

Leapon's Smart Contact Management consolidates all your contacts and interactions into one centralized hub, offering features that redefine management:



1. Centralized Contact: Easily add, search, and access contacts, add notes, and reminders including those captured through Leapon's Digital Business Card, for efficient organization.

2. Contact Timeline: Maintain a complete, chronological view of activities, notes, reminders, emails, and meetings scheduled for every contact, keeping all the history in a central location. This allows you to make informed decisions about your next action.

3. Custom Notes & Reminders: Personalize your interactions with detailed notes and automated follow-up notifications, leaving no opportunity behind.

4. Smart Follow-Ups: Send a follow-up email after exchanging contacts at a meeting using Leapon, or set a reminder for later to nurture the relationship and avoid missed opportunities.

5. Automated Scheduling: Enable contacts to book meetings during designated time slots, ensuring a structured, stress-free schedule.



Enhanced Communication and Efficiency

Leapon's platform goes beyond essential contact management with advanced features like:

1. Tags and Priorities: Organize contacts by tags and prioritize critical connections for maximum efficiency.

2. Group Email Sending: Protect contact privacy while sending group emails, ensuring personalized communication.

3. Integration with Key Tools: Seamlessly connect your email, calendar, CRM, and virtual meeting tools to streamline workflows and optimize your time.



Key Benefits at a Glance

1. Capture All Interactions: Automatically record in-person and digital exchanges with Leapon's Digital Business Card.

2. Save 1–3 Hours Weekly: Automate information consolidation, eliminating the need for multiple tools.

3. 5x Faster Follow-Ups: Smart reminders keep you on track with client and lead engagement.

4. 5x Lead Capture: Enhance lead collection with quick, efficient contact exchange.



Discover how Leapon's Smart Contact Management can transform your workflow and elevate your professional relationships.



Get started today!



About the Author: Leapon is a trusted ally for professionals, simplifying networking, boosting productivity, and shaping the future of business growth. Leapon is more than just a tool.



It ensures no interaction is missed, helping professionals build lasting relationships that drive their success.



Leapon realized that small and medium businesses struggle to manage their interactions and relationships with clients and prospects. Leapon's founder, Nikhil Pawar, experienced this firsthand while studying at the University of Toronto.



During a capstone project, Nikhil collaborated with service providers across North America, losing up to 3-4 hours per week and nearly 90% of potential business due to inconsistent interactions and lack of the right tool.



Get started for free:



