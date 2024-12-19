Turkish-Chinese Consortium Wins Dubai Metro Blue Line Ventures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- A Turkish-Chinese consortium has won a tender to execute the Dubai Metro Blue Line venture.

The Anatolian news agency reported on Thursday that consortium includes the Turkish companies, Mapa and Limak and the Chinese counterpart, CRRC.

The tender had been offered by Dubai Roads and Transports Authority, the news agency said, noting that the consortium proposed USD 6.5 billion as projected cost of the project -- deducting the added tax value.

The venture envisages linking up the existing red and green lines by building a linkage in the metro infrastructure.

The blue line will stretch for 30 kilometers, to be dotted with 14 stations. Half of the line with be under the ground in addition to 5.1 kms above sea waters. (end)

