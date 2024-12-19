Bihar Govt Approves 43 Agendas Aimed At Improving Education, Other Sectors

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, during a meeting chaired by Chief Nitish Kumar here on Thursday, approved a total of 43 agendas, including several significant decisions aimed at improving the state's educational landscape and teacher recruitment process.

The Nitish Kumar-led has increased attempts for competency tests for contractual teachers. Now, they will be allowed five attempts to clear the competency test, up from the previous limit of three attempts.

This decision is intended to provide candidates with additional opportunities to enhance their preparation and improve their chances of success, an official said.

The Cabinet has approved amendments to the Bihar Special Teacher Rules, signifying reforms in teacher transfer policies.

A new policy for teacher transfers will be formulated under which teachers who have successfully cleared the competency test and wish to stay at their current postings will now have the option to continue contributing at their existing locations.

A total of 2,53,534 contractual teachers have successfully passed the competency test and have now been recognised as special teachers.

These teachers will continue to serve at their respective locations and will receive the salary of a special teacher.

At present, 85,609 teachers have still not passed the competency test, which may affect their status as special teachers.

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of 469 additional posts of Block Minority Welfare Officers under the Minority Welfare Department in Bihar. This decision aims to enhance the welfare services for the minority communities in the state.

Besides, several other important decisions were made regarding various projects related to education, health, infrastructure, and government schemes. These initiatives are expected to accelerate Bihar's overall development and improve the quality of services provided to its citizens.

Following the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary briefed the media, emphasizing that these decisions are crucial for the state's development and will contribute to the smooth functioning of government work in Bihar.