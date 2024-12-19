(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 50,000+ Mined Coins and 100,000 New Users: EMCD Summarizes 2024



Victoria, Seychelles, Dec 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EMCD , one of the largest ecosystems for miners, shared its annual results. According to the company, 51,709 coins were mined in the pool during 2024, including and leading altcoins, solidifying its position as one of the top 10 pools in the world.

"By the end of the year, we had over 300,000 active users globally. To put this into perspective, in 2023, this number was 200,000. Over the past 12 months, we gained 100,000 new users, with more than 25,000 of them being miners. I believe these are outstanding results for both us and our clients," said Michael Jerlis, CEO of EMCD.

In addition to mining, EMCD noted significant growth in other platform products, including its Coinhold savings wallets, which offered some of the highest rates in the industry, and its P2P exchange. Over 100,000 new users opened accounts and multi-functional wallets this year. These wallets enabled users to store, exchange, and withdraw funds, including mining pool rewards.

Key Highlights of EMCD Products in 2024

Mining Pool. In 2024, the pool's Bitcoin hashrate grew from 12.5 EH/s to 19.8 EH/s. The company firmly established itself among the top ten cryptocurrency mining organizations globally. Additionally, this year, EMCD entered strategic partnerships with organizations like Kaspa, Tangem, Mining World, and others.

Coinhold Savings Wallets. The number of active users of Coinhold wallets increased by 85%, while deposits grew by 93%. Users predominantly chose to accumulate BTC and USDT, with a competitive 14% interest rate - the highest in the industry. Moreover, clients could withdraw their deposits at any time. Coinhold wallets were available in both mobile and desktop versions, supporting six major cryptocurrencies: stablecoins USDT, USDC, BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH.

P2P Exchange. The P2P platform allowed users to exchange cryptocurrency for fiat currencies. It supported over 10 fiat currencies, including the Russian ruble, Ukrainian hryvnia, euro, US dollar, Armenian dram, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, and others. In 2024, the turnover of transactions on the P2P platform grew by more than 470%, while the number of transactions increased by 400%. Additionally, the number of active users rose by 345%.

This year, the EMCD P2P team added several top coins to the platform, including Toncoin (TON), Notcoin (NOT), Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), BNB (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Fractal Bitcoin (FB), Bellscoin (BELLS), and Luckycoin (LUCKY).

"I believe 2024 was a year of active growth and business scaling for the company. We achieved incredible results, tripling the demand for our products. Of course, this success was thanks to our team of 235 members from 27 countries around the world," Michael Jerlis said.

Additionally, EMCD's employees actively participated in industry events, sharing their expertise. EMCD sponsored several major conferences, including Blockchain Life, BTC 2024, CryptoSummit, and others.

According to EMCD 's leadership, the company planned to focus on Western market expansion, business development, and introducing new products in 2025. These included innovative fintech tools designed for a broader audience.

