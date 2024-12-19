JPF, Al Ghad Agency Launch Strategic Partnership To Enhance Advertising Reach In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai, the Arabic sister publication of The Jordan Times, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Al Ghad Advertising Agency, aimed at boosting the advertising sector and expanding cooperation across both print and digital platforms.

The agreement aims to deliver comprehensive advertising solutions tailored to clients' needs while staying in tune with the latest trends in marketing and communications.

Director General of Al Rai Hyam Karaki highlighted the significance of the partnership in reinforcing the foundation's leadership in the media and advertising industries.

She noted that the partnership with Al Ghad would enable the delivery of innovative services across print and digital platforms, broadening the reach and impact of advertising campaigns.

Director General of Al Ghad Advertising Agency Hashim Majali welcomed the agreement as a significant milestone in the integration of advertising and media in Jordan.

He also highlighted that the partnership would provide customised advertising solutions that would enhance clients' visibility and market presence.

As part of the agreement, Al Rai will offer premium advertising space in its print editions and exclusive advertising packages on its website, which is one of the most visited news platforms in the Kingdom.