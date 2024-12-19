Marinomed Biotech AG: Extraordinary general meeting approves sale of Carragelose division

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/AGM/EGM

Proceeds from the sale ensure implementation of the restructuring plan and commercialization of the Marinosolv platform Dr. Karl Mahler elected to the Supervisory Board Korneuburg, Austria, 19. December 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that the majority of shareholders approved the sale of the Carragelose business unit to the French company Unither Pharmaceuticals at today's extraordinary general meeting. This approval is an important prerequisite for the closing of the transaction. In November 2024, Marinomed signed an agreement on the sale of the Carragelose business, which provides for upfront and milestone payments of in total up to EUR 20 million. Closing of the deal is still subject to other conditions such as approval in accordance with the Investment Control Act. Furthermore, Dr. Karl Mahler has been elected as member of the Supervisory Board. He holds a doctorate in economics and held several leadership positions in corporate planning and investor relations, including over 20 years as Head of Investor Relations at Hoffman La Roche. After the resignation of Dr. Eva Hofstädter-Thalmann and Dr. Ulrich Kinzel, the Supervisory Board now consists of four members, two women and two men. All other proposed resolutions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, including the creation of new authorized and conditional capital, were also approved by large majorities. “The shareholders' approval of the sale of the Carragelose business is essential for the Company's continued existence. Our strategic focus is clearly on the commercialization of the Marinosolv products Budesolv and Tacrosolv and the expansion of the Solv4U service offering. We thank our shareholders for their support and are working hard to lead the Company to profitability,” says Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed . Further information on the extraordinary general meeting, including the voting results and the Management Board presentation can be found in the investors section of the corporate website at: . About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

