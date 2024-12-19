thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali plant in Arizona



thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali in Arizona



Collaboration with Chlorum Solutions USA for engineering, procurement, and of a state-of-the-art skid-mounted chlor-alkali facility in Casa Grande, Arizona

Plant aims to set a new standard in proximity-based chemical production, reducing risks and reliance on long-haul begins in 2025, with operations targeted for late 2026

Houston, December 19, 2024 – Chlorum Solutions USA has chosen thyssenkrupp nucera as its partner to develop its first U.S. chlor-alkali plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. The project will incorporate advanced processes to modernize chemical manufacturing. The US company specializes in chlor-alkali plants and will use the skid-mounted technology of thyssenkrupp nucera.



The electrolysis specialist will oversee the engineering and procurement of the plant's chlor-alkaline electrolyzer using skid-mounted technology. This modular approach simplifies construction, reduces costs, and increases operational flexibility to meet local production demands. The plant aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainable and safe chemical production while addressing supply chain challenges.



“We are proud to collaborate with Chlorum Solutions USA on this groundbreaking project focused on innovation using a modular design,” said Sachin Nijhawan, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera USA.“This partnership with Chlorum Solutions USA establishes a new benchmark for excellence in the chemical industry.”



The Casa Grande facility will use thyssenkrupp nucera's energy-efficient membrane technology, offering a lower environmental footprint than traditional methods. By localizing production, the plant eliminates the need to transport chlorine over long distances. Instead, it will produce sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, and caustic soda directly from salt, providing a reliable, safe supply for markets in Arizona and nearby regions.



The project is expected to generate permanent jobs in engineering, operations, and administration, as well as construction opportunities for contractors and suppliers.



The Casa Grande facility addresses the need for decentralized chemical production, enhancing supply chain resilience. With nearly 80% of U.S. chlor-alkali production concentrated on the Gulf Coast, this plant provides critical redundancy to ensure consistent supply for industries such as water treatment and manufacturing.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards climate–neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.



About Chlorum Solutions USA, LLC:

Chlorum Solutions USA was created to invest in and operate small-scale, localized chlor-alkali facilities in the United States. The company, which is based in Chicago, will operate safe, environmentally friendly facilities in the U.S., building on the success of its affiliates in Latin America.

