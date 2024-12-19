Laboratorium: Pioneering Technology From Russia Offers Hope For Visually Impaired

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Laboratorium: Russian scientists are making significant strides in the field of ophthalmology, having developed a groundbreaking system that offers the potential to restore partial vision to individuals who have experienced sight loss. This innovative prompts a deeper look into how we perceive the world and the complex relationship between our eyes and brain.

One of the fundamental questions this research raises is: why do ophthalmologists often state that a person 'sees' with their mind rather than solely with their eyes? The answer lies in the intricate process of vision, which extends beyond the simple reception of light by the eye. Vision is, in essence, a complex interpretation of sensory information by the brain. When the eye's usual mechanisms for capturing and transmitting images are compromised, as in cases of severe vision loss, this technology offers an alternative pathway.

So, what will the world look like to patients using this form of artificial vision? Find out in TV BRICS Laboratorium episode on Daily News Egypt.