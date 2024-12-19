Swisslog To Build New Automated Frozen Food Warehouse For Gias Srl

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gias Srl, a leading Italian company in the frozen food industry, has partnered with Swisslog to construct an advanced automated warehouse for frozen, semi-finished and finished products. Specializing in frozen vegetables, Gias supplies its products to retail, industrial, and catering customers worldwide.

Vectura stacker crane for high bay warehouse

This strategic investment marks a significant step in Gias' automation journey, with the company's vision for sustained growth. The new facility will be key in supporting anticipated demand and enhancing operational efficiency.

"With this new initiative, Gias Srl demonstrates its commitment to innovation and quality," said Natale Lia General Manager of Gias Srl. "We are excited to be able to offer our customers better quality of service, timeliness and accuracy, and important energy savings in line with the sustainability goals we have set for ourselves."

The initial concept for this project was developed seven years ago under the leadership of President Gloria Tenuta. The project evolved through multiple phases to reach its final configuration, selected by the Gias Board of Directors. New land was acquired adjacent to the production site, allowing the new facility to be constructed without interrupting existing operations. The new automated warehouse will be seamlessly integrated with production, enhancing service levels and reducing energy consumption.

In November 2022, Swisslog was selected by Gias to design the structural components of the new warehouse, establishing a partnership based on trust and Swisslog's expertise in temperature-controlled automation. The project includes a high bay warehouse system featuring three Vectura S42 multi-deep stacker cranes, each reaching to a height of 40 metres. A 150-metre monorail system will link the warehouse to production, incoming goods, and a shipping buffer in an adjacent facility.

The entire solution is managed by Swisslogs proprietary SynQ software, and the contract includes a two-year maintenance agreement. Work commenced in July 2024, with completion expected by June 2026. This project further solidifies Swisslog's leadership in temperature-controlled facility solutions, emphasizing the value of automation in advancing sustainable, efficient, frozen food operations.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees - more than 14,000 people working across the globe.

