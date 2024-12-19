Courtyard Salisbury Completes Renovation Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Courtyard by Marriott Salisbury , owned by BPR Properties and managed by LBA Hospitality , is pleased to announce the completion of its recent renovation project. Designed to refresh the property and enhance the guest experience, the updates reflect the Courtyard brand's commitment to offering practical, comfortable, and welcoming spaces for travelers.

Newly renovated guest room at the Courtyard by Marriott Salisbury, owned by BPR Properties and managed by LBA Hospitality.

Located at 120 Marriott Circle, the Courtyard Salisbury is a convenient choice for business and leisure travelers visiting Salisbury, NC, and the surrounding area. The renovations bring subtle yet meaningful enhancements that ensure guests can relax and recharge during their stay.

Highlights of the Renovation Include:



Updated Guest Rooms : Redesigned with a clean, modern aesthetic, the guest rooms now feature Marriott's signature bedding, ergonomic workspaces, and upgraded technology for a comfortable and convenient stay.

Modernized Lobby : The refreshed lobby provides flexible spaces for guests to work, relax, or connect. At the heart of the space is The Bistro, a central hub for breakfast, dinner, or evening drinks, offering both convenience and quality dining options. Enhanced Amenities : Updates to the fitness center and meeting spaces ensure the hotel continues to meet the needs of today's travelers, whether visiting for business or leisure.

"These updates ensure the Courtyard Salisbury continues to provide a dependable, comfortable stay for our guests," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality . "We are committed to maintaining a space that meets the needs of today's traveler while remaining a reliable choice for those visiting the Salisbury area."

The Courtyard Salisbury is conveniently located off I-85 and close to historic downtown Salisbury, Catawba College, and Livingstone College. Guests can explore the charm of Salisbury, a community rich in cultural resources. Highlights like the NC Transportation Museum, offering family-friendly exhibits and special events, are just minutes away.

To book your stay at the Courtyard Salisbury, visit their website at or call 704-680-9201.

About LBA Hospitality

Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is among the foremost hotel management, development, and consulting firms in the US. Its extensive award-winning hotel portfolio extends across the East, Southeast, and Southwest regions, including esteemed brands within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchises. For over five decades, LBA Hospitality has dedicated itself to the pursuit of excellence and sustained growth in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction.

About BPR Properties

Since 1983, BPR Properties has grown from a small-scale entity to a leading real estate development company with a record of developing and owning over 100 hotels. BPR Properties has shown excellence and innovation in developing commercial and residential real estate, and it continues to expand its distinguished presence in the industry.

CONTACT:

Melanie Shammout

LBA Hospitality

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality

