Scientific Systems Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Burlington Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New 28,000 Sq Foot Facility Positions Company for Future Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems, an leader in developing AI-powered autonomy for national security applications celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts. The new 28,000 square foot facility replaces the company's longtime headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts and positions Scientific Systems for future expansion and growth.



Scientific Systems CEO Dr. Raman Mehra, Scientific Systems President Kunal Mehra, United States Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) and guests participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the company's new headquarters.

Continue Reading

The new headquarters was inaugurated at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday December 13th

that was attended by employees, business partners, friends and special guest United States Senator Edward Markey (D-MA).

Scientific Systems CEO and founder Dr. Raman Mehra discussed his remarkable journey from a small town in the Himalayan Mountains to immigrating to the Boston area 60 years ago and eventually founding Scientific Systems. Dr. Mehra, who grew up in India in a home without running water or electricity, immigrated to the United States in 1964 after he secured a full scholarship to Harvard for a PhD in engineering and computer science.

"Over the last 30 years I have watched Scientific Systems recruit a world class team and become a trusted partner of the Department of Defense and NASA. We have made incredible technological breakthroughs that have saved lives on the battlefield and equipped the warfighter with the world's most effective AI-powered autonomy," said Dr. Mehra "Our company, which began with humble roots, and was founded by an immigrant who experienced first-hand the disruptions and instability of war, now provides critical technology that ensures the safety and security of our great nation and its people."

Scientific Systems President Kunal Mehra focused on the company's bright

future as the demand for AI-powered autonomy for defense applications increases. Scientific Systems has doubled its workforce over the past three years as it has secured more contracts supporting our armed forces.



"We are at a critical point in history. And this is our moment. Scientific Systems is now poised to lead the charge into a new age--the age of autonomy. We have the opportunity to shape the future of national security," said Scientific Systems President Kunal Mehra. "We're not just opening the doors to a new facility; we're stepping onto the world stage, ready to redefine what's possible in the realm of artificial intelligence, autonomy, and national security."



About Scientific Systems Company, Inc.

Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) focuses on the creation of Autonomy and AI/ML-enabled capabilities to command, control, communicate with, and manage composable collections of intelligent agents, smart sensors, and autonomous platforms across the domains of space, air, land, and sea. Founded in 1990, Scientific Systems invents disruptive technologies, develops revolutionary solutions, and builds trusted products for our customers' most challenging missions. To learn more, visit

ssci .

SOURCE Scientific Systems Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED