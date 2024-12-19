Drip Shop Live Announces 3Rd Annual Dripcember Weekend Featuring Collectibles And Influencer Streams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top influencers, exclusive giveaways, and highly anticipated Pokémon sets headline the 3rd annual Dripcember celebration.

- Dria Waldroup, Head of CommunityDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drip Shop Live is thrilled to announce the largest weekend of its 3rd annual Dripcember celebration, packed with influencer streams, exclusive product giveaways, and exciting app challenges. Taking place this weekend, Dripcember continues its tradition of delivering unmatched excitement to collectors with daily events and community-focused activities.Dripcember has become a staple for the collectibles community, offering a daily lineup of reasons to tune in. Prismatic Hour is one of the most highly anticipated events, a daily giveaway of the upcoming Prismatic set. This centerpiece of Dripcember showcases the stunning Eeveelution cards that have collectors buzzing, making it a must-see feature each day. Alongside Prismatic Hour, collectors can look forward to product drops, giveaways, unique app challenges, and double rewards, ensuring something for everyone. Drip Shop Live takes it to the next level this weekend with influencer-led streams and premium giveaways that collectors won't want to miss.Key Highlights for the Dripcember Weekend:Friday, December 20th:PokeNe (popular for high-energy streams and rare Pokémon pack breaks; 250k+ YouTube subscribers) goes live at 9 AM PST with giveaways of Dripcember Pikachu SIR and Surging Sparks cards.Mystic 7 (renowned Pokémon Go content creator with 1.5M+ YouTube subscribers) takes over at 4 PM PST with a FREE Terestal Festival stream.DKcards (fan-favorite TCG collector and auction host with 50k+ Instagram followers) wraps up the day at 5 PM PST, offering One Piece (Op10) giveaways.Saturday, December 21st:Coopcollection (known for vendor POV content with 500k+ YouTube Subscribers) kicks off at 9 AM PST with CGC 10 Moonbreon and 100 Evolving Skies pack giveaways.Jake & Joel (Magic: The Gathering content creators with 100k+ YouTube subscribers) host a special evening stream at 6 PM PST featuring Double Masters giveaways all night and FDN Restock.Sunday, December 22nd:Covert Go Blue (a competitive Magic: The Gathering player and gaming streamer with 200k+ Twitch followers) launches "The Worst Possible Christmas Party" at 11 AM PST, with games, giveaways, and shiny surprises.Danny Phantump (Pokémon collector and YouTube creator with 500k+ followers, loved for nostalgic and community-focused streams) closes the weekend at 6 PM PST with CGC 10 BIG 3 giveaways and 151 packs of English 151.Why Dripcember Matters: As conversations around potential TikTok bans continue, Drip Shop Live is stepping in as a reliable alternative for creators looking to engage their audiences and monetize effectively. With OBS-friendly tools tailored to TikTok, Twitch and YouTube influencers, Drip Shop Live empowers creators to build meaningful relationships with fans through live shopping events.Now in its third year, Dripcember showcases the vibrant and engaged collectibles community on Drip Shop Live. The event reflects the platform's commitment to delivering innovative, community-driven experiences that bring collectors closer to the products and influencers they love. With premium giveaways, interactive challenges, and influencer activations, Dripcember continues to set the standard for live shopping events in the collectibles space, creating a dynamic hub for collectors and creators alike. 'Dripcember is a celebration of the incredible connections between collectors and influencers,' said Dria Waldroup, Head of Community at Drip Shop Live. 'Our platform goes beyond selling-it's about fostering a community where fans and creators can interact in real time, creating memories and connections that only live shopping can offer.'How to Join:Collectors can participate by tuning in to streams on DripShop or through the Drip Shop Live app, with activities starting Friday, December 20th, at 9 AM PST.About DripshopDubbed the Tik tok for collectibles, Drip Shop Live is a premier live-shopping platform that bridges the gap between traditional in-store experiences and the excitement of live streaming. Specializing in trading cards, collectibles, and more, Drip Shop Live provides collectors with a dynamic space to buy and sell both online and offline. With engaging auctions, interactive giveaways, and immersive live events, the platform empowers sellers to connect with their audience while creating unforgettable experiences for buyers around the globe.

