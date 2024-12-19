Mutual Of America Foundation Announces Six Winners Of The 2024 Community Partnership Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mutual of America Foundation announced the recipients of its 2024 Community Partnership Award , marking the 29th anniversary of the prestigious national competition. Six nonprofit organizations were selected for their outstanding contributions to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

"Mutual of America is honored to recognize and support the 2024 Community Partnership Award-winning organizations as they lead the way in creating effective and lasting solutions that help those in need," said Stephen Rich, Chairman, CEO and President of Mutual of America Financial Group. "Much like our clients working in the nonprofit community, Mutual of America is dedicated to having a direct, positive impact on society."

Sara Wiencken, Vice President of Philanthropic Relations for the Mutual of America Foundation said, "The 2024 Community Partnership Award-winning programs exemplify the spirit of partnership and innovation that drives meaningful change in communities across the country. Their work is transformative for the individuals and families they serve and a model for how sectors can come together to create beneficial change."

2024 Award Recipients

The Thomas J. Moran Award is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. This year's recipient, Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison , located in Ossining, N.Y., works to address the lack of access and opportunity available to currently and formerly incarcerated people looking to use higher education to change their lives during and after involvement with the justice system. Hudson Link partners with local colleges and universities and correctional facilities in New York to help provide these individuals with college education, life skills and reentry support.

"Winning the Mutual of America 2024 Community Partnership Award means the world to us," said Sean Pica, Executive Director of Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison. "When we started Hudson Link 26 years ago, we understood that partnerships were going to be the driving force for success in our service of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. From the first year of our organization to now, the recidivism rate for Hudson Link graduates remains under 2%. With Mutual of America's generous support behind our upcoming documentary, we can continue to show the world the impact that we are having on so many lives."

The Frances R. Hesselbein Award is given to a partnership that is addressing social challenges in more than one community, or which demonstrates the potential to be replicated in other communities. This year's recipient is Community Health , a program of iFoster, Inc. in Truckee, CA.

Four other organizations received Social Impact Awards for their programs. They are: Civic Commons Black Home Initiative (Seattle Foundation, Seattle, WA); The TN Center for Decision-Making Support

(The Arc TN, Nashville, TN); St. Jude Centers - Permanent Supportive Housing for the Homeless (Catholic Charities of Dallas, Inc., Dallas, TX); and Little Readers (HeartBound Ministries, Nashville, TN).

In May of 2025, Mutual of America Financial Group will honor these exceptional winners at a special celebration at the Company's headquarters in New York City, and will premiere the documentary video about Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison.

About the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Foundation

Community Partnership Award

annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 262 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To

watch videos

of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on

YouTube .

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values-integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility-which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well.

