Soapy USA Inc Partners With Carson Valley Medical Center To Revolutionize Hand Hygiene Training And Compliance

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing patient safety through innovative hand hygiene education, training, and adherence technologies.

CARSON, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soapy USA Inc. has partnered with Carson Valley Medical Center in Carson, Nevada, to deploy its cutting-edge hand hygiene technology for staff education, training, and compliance enhancement.

The collaboration is part of a larger initiative to improve infection prevention measures, reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and foster a culture of safety and excellence in healthcare.

Soapy USA Inc., a leader in AI-powered hand hygiene innovation, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Carson Valley Medical Center (CVMC), a premier healthcare provider in Carson, Nevada. CVMC has integrated Soapy's advanced AI technology into its operations, aiming to elevate hand hygiene education, training, and compliance among its healthcare professionals.

Carson Valley Medical Center is a critical access hospital providing high-quality medical care to the Carson Valley community. Known for its dedication to patient safety and healthcare excellence, the center continually seeks innovative solutions to improve outcomes for patients and staff alike. The integration of Soapy's handwashing technology represents a significant step toward strengthening CVMC's infection prevention programs.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Carson Valley Medical Center, a leader in patient-centered care. By deploying our AI-driven hand hygiene systems, CVMC is setting a new standard for healthcare excellence in the region. This partnership demonstrates the power of innovative technology to enhance compliance, improve safety, and ultimately, save lives.”

The deployed solutions include Soapy's AI-powered hand washing systems designed to improve hand hygiene adherence and quality by over 90%. These systems combine real-time feedback, data analytics, and environmental sustainability to minimize waste and maximize compliance. The deployment focuses on empowering healthcare staff with interactive tools for training and education, ensuring alignment with strict regulatory standards, and making hand hygiene fun and accessible to all.

A representative from Carson Valley Medical Center infection prevention team commented on the initiative:

“At Carson Valley Medical Center, we are committed to providing the highest standard of care. Soapy's technology allows us to reinforce our infection prevention efforts by providing our staff with state-of-the-art tools for effective hand hygiene practices. This partnership aligns with our mission to ensure a safe and supportive environment for both our patients and our staff.”

About Carson Valley Medical Center

Carson Valley Medical Center (CVMC) is a critical access hospital serving Carson City and the surrounding regions. Renowned for its patient-first approach, CVMC offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including emergency care, primary care, specialty care, and diagnostic imaging. CVMC is deeply invested in leveraging innovative technologies and best practices to improve patient outcomes and community health.

About Soapy USA Inc

Soapy USA Inc. is at the forefront of hand hygiene innovation, offering AI-powered solutions designed to improve adherence, training, and compliance in healthcare and beyond. With a mission to make hand hygiene accessible and sustainable, Soapy's systems are transforming the way organizations approach infection prevention, meet and exceed regulation (like Leapfrog or Joint Commission ) requirements reduce hospital-acquired infections, and foster safer environments.

