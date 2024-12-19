Plug And Play Announces Huntington Bank As Newest Collaborator In The Fintech Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Plug and Play , a global innovation that connects startups, corporations, and investors to foster innovation across industries, has announced a new relationship with The Huntington National Bank, a leading regional with a strong commitment to customer-centric solutions.

"Our collaboration with Plug and Play positions Huntington Bank as an innovator in the financial services sector, allowing us to attract new

fintech partnerships and deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Igor Cerc, Chief Enterprise Strategy Officer and Head of Ventures at Huntington Bank. "This relationship aims to accelerate the development of emerging technologies and startup ecosystems that will enhance our brand's visibility and reputation."

As part of Plug and Play's

fintech program, Huntington Bank will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge technologies and solutions developed by startups in the fintech sector. This collaboration creates opportunities for the bank to explore new business models, boost operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

"Huntington Bank's involvement in our

fintech program will bring critical industry expertise and operational insight to our startups," said Tevin Panchal, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at Plug and Play. "By collaborating with one of the most trusted financial institutions, our startups will gain unique perspectives that will help drive innovation in the financial services sector."

Plug and Play's

fintech program brings together industry leaders and startups, fostering collaboration and innovation in the financial sector. Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to valuable expertise, mentorship, and growth opportunities.

To learn more about Plug and Play

Fintech, visit .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox,

Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit plugandplaytechcenter/

Media Relations Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED