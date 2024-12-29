Ukrainian Forces Repelling Up To 25 Enemy Attacks Daily In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces are repelling 20 to 25 enemy daily in the Kurakhove sector.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In recent weeks, our fighters have been countering approximately 20-25 attacks per day. This is an intense rate, even compared to other tactical sectors within our area of responsibility. However, the intensity remains stable. The enemy is not focusing on individual breakthroughs but rather sustaining this high level of pressure. As a result, the situation remains consistently heated," Trehubov said.

He stressed that Russian forces are attempting to advance toward the outskirts of Pokrovsk, identifying this sector as the most critical.

"Over the past day, there have been 54 attacks in this area. The enemy is exerting significant effort to break through to the city's outskirts. However, Ukrainian troops are inflicting the heaviest losses on them in this sector, delivering substantial damage," Trehubov said.

He added that over the past day, Russian forces have launched 3,349 attacks on Ukrainian troop positions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group of Forces and at least 550 since the beginning of Sunday.

"In the past day, there have been 148 clashes, with 12 reported since the start of Sunday. Seven of these clashes are ongoing. The most intense tactical directions remain Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka," Trehubov said.

He noted that enemy forces often use the cover of night to position themselves close to Ukrainian lines, initiating assault operations with the arrival of daylight.

"Typically, advances toward Ukrainian positions occur at dawn. Clashes sometimes continue until the evening, lasting through daylight hours and ending late in the day," he said.

