Harry Potter Cast Reunite After 20 Years For The Anniversary

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and cast members from all eight films of the“Harry Potter” series will reunite for the film's 20th anniversary.

The trio will join American filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the films and explore their creativity in-depth.

The program will be called Return to Hogwarts and will broadcast on New Year's Day next year.



A 52-second trailer featured clips from several of the world-famous films and promised“the legendary cast” would return“to where the magic started”.



However, the creator of Harry Potter, author JK Rowling, does not appear to be joining them for the milestone.



In addition to Radcliffe, who played the titular Harry Potter, Grint, who played Ron Weasley, and Watson, who played Hermione Granger, a slew of other actors will appear in the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.



The special was announced exactly 20 years after the US release of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, on 16 November 2001.

Fans will be invited“on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time”, HBO Max said.

