John Wick Star Keanu Reeves' $9,000 Rolex Submariner Stolen From LA Recovered 5,000 Miles Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three valuable watches, including a $9,000 Rolex, believed to have been stolen from Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home in late 2023, were recovered by 5,000 miles away in Santiago, Chile, according to a report. The items were seized during a series of police raids tied to local robberies in eastern Santiago on Saturday (December 28).

CNN reported that the Rolex Submariner – a watch engraved with the actor's first name and a personal message reading,“2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five” – was among the valuable items recovered. The engraved message refers to the "John Wick" franchise, in which Reeves stars as the titular character. The Rolex is valued at approximately $9,000, a price consistent with the official Rolex website's pricing for the Submariner model.

According to the news report, in 2021, Reeves reportedly gifted similar Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen who worked on“John Wick: Chapter 4.” The watch recovered in Chile is believed to be one of these gifted items, adding to the connection between the actor and the stolen timepieces.

Chilean authorities, as reported, said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into a series of local robberies. The police raided four homes in the area, uncovering jewelry and several valuable watches. At least one of the watches was confirmed to have belonged to a“famous actor” who had been the victim of a burglary in Los Angeles in December 2023. CNN Chile reported that the police were working with US officials to establish the connection to the actor's home robbery.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the raids, though CNN reported that police have not disclosed his identity.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to collaborate with US law enforcement.