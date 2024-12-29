Payal Kapadia's Award Winning Film 'All We Imagine As Light' To Debut On OTT: Save The Date!

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Payal Kapadia's award-winning 'All We Imagine As Light' is set to debut on the digital platform, months after its theatrical release. It had a world premiere on May 23 this year at the main competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete the competition. The film that won Festival De Cannes Grand Prix award recently bagged two nominations.

After a limited release in Kerala on 21 September, it was available on the big screen from November 29 onwards. To watch the 2024 drama movie from the comfort of your home on OTT , cinema enthusiasts can save the date to watch Payal Kapadia's 2-hour 3-minute movie. Its star cast features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad in significant roles.

| Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release: Catch the Vetrimaaran film on THIS platform OTT release of 'All We Imagine As Light'

OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in a post on Instagram on Friday announced that 'All We Imagine As Light' will start streaming on the digital platform from January 3. "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia's masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can't miss," the caption of the post reads.

| Sabarmati Report: OTT Release Date: How to watch the movie online

Director Payal Kapadia shared her excitement about the streaming release and said,“I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar . I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience,” reported HT.

| Top 10 Non-Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT releases this year

The film, which explores the lives of two Malayali nurses, earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and was also nominated for Best Director. With this nomination, Payal Kapadia became the third woman director from Asia to be nominated as Best Director.