Hemant Soren, Babulal Marandi Spar Over Jharkhand's Claim Of Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 19 (IANS) Jharkhand's claim of Rs 1.36 lakh crore on the Central in the form of royalty and compensation for mines has now turned into a 'political war'. For the last four days, there has been a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties over this issue. Now, CM Hemant Soren and BJP state President and former CM Babulal Marandi have come face to face on social over the issue.

This controversy gained ground when on December 16, Bihar's Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav raised questions about Jharkhand's dues with the Centre in Parliament. He had asked why the Central government is not giving Jharkhand's share of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the revenue earned from coal. On this, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply, claimed that Jharkhand has no dues.

Soren raised this issue on social media on December 17. He said that Jharkhand's demand is justified and this amount is necessary for the development of the state. He appealed to the BJP MPs of Jharkhand to raise their voice on this demand of Jharkhand.

Reacting to this statement of Hemant Soren, Marandi on Thursday said that JMM is making baseless and misleading allegations of outstanding dues against the Central government. If JMM has any concrete evidence on this figure, then they should put it before the public with complete documents and facts, he said. "JMM should clarify which item this amount belongs to. Since when is it pending and under what circumstances is this claim being made?" he asked.

Marandi directly challenged Hemant Soren and wrote on social media: "Instead of blaming the Central government with false allegations and wrong figures, focus on the real problems of Jharkhand. This game of misleading the people of Jharkhand by making baseless allegations without proof should now stop.”

"You can hide your failures by making baseless allegations about the Central government. The politics of misleading the public will not benefit Jharkhand. Learn to do politics of purity with full facts and evidence," he added.

In his response, Soren said: "The demand is not baseless, respected Babulal ji. This is our right, the money earned through our hard work. Your opposition to the rights of the people of Jharkhand is really sad. When you had to stand with us with full strength, you stood in opposition. Anyway, we will definitely get our rights, because this money belongs to every person of Jharkhand."

Soren wrote in another post: "A detailed breakup of every rupee of this outstanding amount has been given to the Central government several times, yet the BJP government's continuous denial of this is a frustrated attempt on our rights. We will not let this happen. If Jharkhand BJP does not raise its voice with us on this issue, then it will be considered that they are equally involved in this usurpation of rights."

Marandi once again asked Soren several questions. "My direct question to Hemant Soren's government -- This outstanding amount is of which years and which scheme-project? What is the basis of the amount of 1.36 lakh crore? How much amount was recovered during the UPA regime and when Shibu Soren ji was the Coal Minister? Why no transparency? Looking at Jharkhand's history which is full of corruption, the public wants to know everything. Put the correct documents and facts with full transparency, then talk. Jharkhand stands for every right of its people, wherever needed we will stand with you. But false figures and fake claims will not be tolerated."