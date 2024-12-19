LILLY PULITZER ACQUIRES COPYRIGHTS TO VINTAGE PRINT LIBRARY, REUNITES BRAND WITH ICONIC WORK OF ORIGINAL PRINT ARTIST SUZIE ZUZEK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Original I.P. LLC investors preserved rich design history; now bring copyrights to Lilly Pulitzer, providing unique foundation for future collections and innovations

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Pulitzer, the originator of American Resort Wear, proudly announces the of copyrights in the fine art print library and the Key West brand from a private group, The Original I.P. LLC. This is an invaluable piece of history that will once again enrich the brand's vibrant legacy and rekindle the connection between past and present.

"We deeply respect the legacy of this print library, the work done to preserve it, and the talented artists who shaped it," said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer. "The collection of prints designed from 1962 to 1985 is a true American treasure, and we are honored to reweave this vibrant history into the fabric of our brand's heritage."

For over six decades, Lilly Pulitzer has been celebrated for its artistic, handpainted prints, adored across generations for its unique blend of color, whimsy, and style. The library spans an important era of the brand's history, tracing back to the 1960s, when Lilly Pulitzer first sourced prints from the esteemed Key West Hand Print Fabrics Company (KWHPF) in Florida. Over the next quarter century, KWHPF became synonymous with Lilly Pulitzer's signature style, thanks in large part to the fine art work of Suzie Zuzek, a visionary artist whose whimsical prints helped define the unmistakable look and feel of Lilly.

The copyright library represents a bridge to the past that brings Suzie Zuzek's work and the contributions of KWHPF's talented artists back to their rightful place within the Lilly Pulitzer story. Zuzek's artistry was instrumental in shaping the timeless look of the brand and helped create one of the most celebrated print houses in fashion history.

In addition to the copyrights, Lilly Pulitzer purchased 20 original works of art from the library. The Original

I.P. LLC will continue to own the library of fine art for future exhibitions and sale to public and private collectors further celebrating and honoring the heritage of Suzie Zuzek and Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau, according to Becky Smith and Meg Shinkle, managers of the private investment group.

According to Becky Smith, Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau said in 2012, "The fabulous success of the "Lilly Look" would have not been possible without Suzie's whimsical and magical creations... I simply could not have done it without her. I believe Suzie's talent and imagination in design should be recognized and honored by all who love "Lilly."'

"We honor the many talented designers and individuals who have shaped Lilly Pulitzer into the beloved brand it is today," said Mira Fain, Executive Vice President of Design & Development at Lilly Pulitzer. "Our brand thrives on creativity and collaboration, celebrating each other's unique contributions. Suzie Zuzek's beautiful artistry, along with the work of many gifted artists, is a treasured part of our heritage, and we're thrilled to share these vibrant prints with our community once again." This acquisition is central to Lilly Pulitzer's mission to inspire future generations with the iconic, joyful prints that have defined the brand as a cherished American classic for over 65 years.

To experience & learn more about Lilly Pulitzer's history, visit this page or head here to find a store near you.

About Lilly Pulitzer:

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days , Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out.



About The Original I.P. LLC:

In 2016, The Original I.P. LLC, a private investment group, acquired and preserved certain assets of the Key West Hand Print Fabrics, owned by the Lilly Pulitzer brand before 1985, which included the print library of fine art works and all related copyrights.

About Suzie Zuzek:

Suzie Zuzek, an American contemporary artist, was the most accomplished and prolific textile designer at Key West Hand Print Fabrics. Over the course of 25 years, Suzie created the overwhelming majority of prints that helped define the Lilly Pulitzer brand. Her work has been exhibited by the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and sold through Christie's Auction House in Palm Beach and New York City and her story told by Rizzoli Electa's book, "Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer: The Artist Behind an Iconic American Fashion Brand, 1962-1985."



SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer

