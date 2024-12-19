Nissan reports strong growth fueled by customer-centric approach and network expansion in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (19 December 2024) – Nissan Middle East reported an impressive 13% year-on-year increase in sales in the first half of fiscal year 2024 (April – September) across Gulf, Levant, and CIS regions, marking steady growth in an increasingly competitive market. This achievement highlights Nissan’s focus on delivering a superior customer experience through a diverse vehicle lineup, a fully integrated digital customer journey, and a strengthened dealer network.

Nissan’s SUV offerings, which contributed to over half of total sales, continued to resonate strongly with customers in the Middle East, with the X-TRAIL, KICKS, and Pathfinder witnessing a notable increase in demand. The versatile X-TRAIL achieved a 20% year-on-year growth, the trendy KICKS saw a remarkable 71% increase, and sales of the Pathfinder nearly doubled within the same period – all reflecting the strong appeal of Nissan’s SUV lineup across the region.

The recent introduction of the all-new seventh-generation Patrol, continues to build on its deep-rooted heritage in the Middle East. The world premiere, hosted in Abu Dhabi, was met with enthusiastic acclaim from fans and customers alike, further cementing the Patrol’s status as a Middle East icon.

Alongside this success, the Nissan Sunny retained its position as the best-selling Nissan model in the region, with an 11% increase, fueled by growing demand in Bahrain during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA and CIS - Nissan, INFINITI, said: “The growth Nissan has achieved across the Middle East in the first half of this fiscal year reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This success is driven by our diverse vehicle lineup, which caters to varying customer needs, the unwavering support of our valued partners, and the proactive steps we’ve taken in implementing digitization initiatives and expanding our network.”

Within the region, Nissan has redefined customer experiences with a fully integrated digital journey that streamlines and enhances the purchasing process. From online vehicle purchases to service inquiries, customers benefit from an innovative "phygital" approach that seamlessly bridges the online and offline showroom experience. This strategy has delivered remarkable results, with 40% of vehicle sales now originating from digital leads.

Nissan’s focus on enhancing customer experiences also extends to its physical spaces through the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC). This modern approach prioritizes creating welcoming, customer-centric environments that align with Nissan’s global retail standards.

The Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) is being rolled out across the Middle East, with sales and service facilities in Bahrain already fully NRC-compliant. Qatar and Jordan are set to complete their transformations by the end of the current fiscal year, while facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kuwait will be fully NRC-compliant by FY27. Additionally, facilities in Iraq and Oman are being designed to meet NRC standards from the outset – underscoring Nissan’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experiences across the region.

The first six months of Fiscal Year 2024 have seen Nissan celebrate several milestones that underscore its commitment to growth and innovation across the Middle East. The launch of the all-new Nissan Patrol, the first of five new SUVs to be introduced as part of The Arc business plan, has already made a lasting impact with customers. This momentum is further bolstered by expansion into key emerging markets including Iraq and Oman, strengthening the brand’s regional presence.

As a region that embraces Nissan’s rich heritage and cutting-edge performance, the Middle East plays a pivotal role in the brand’s global strategy. With its unwavering customer loyalty, and passion for high-performing vehicles, the Middle East continues to be a major contributor to Nissan’s resurgence and success on the world stage.







