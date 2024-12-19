Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Is Set To Host Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19th December 2024: The Bharat Mobility Global 2025 promises to be yet another landmark event, following the resounding success of last year's edition, heralding a new era of collaboration and innovation in the mobility sector. As the converges to shape the future, this expo stands as a testament to India's commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable mobility solutions. The global expo celebrates India's growing role as a global hub for mobility, showcasing success across the automotive and mobility value chain and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by the 7Cs mobility vision set by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, the global expo celebrates India's growing role as a global hub for mobility, showcasing success across the automotive and mobility value chain and cutting-edge technologies. Now in its second year, the global expo will again unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella. The expo aims to amplify over the success of the inaugural version held in January 2024 and be the largest congregation of mobility players in the world.



The prestigious event is scheduled to be held from 17-22 January, 2025 across three separate venues spread across Delhi NCR. This year, in addition to the prestigious Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the premier venues of Yashobhoomi in Dwarka and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida will also host the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is going to be spread across more than 200,000 sq. meters, playing host 9 concurrent shows and over 500,000 visitors. This time, there is a special emphasis being placed on the global significance of the expo, as it is expected to attract over 5,000 global buyers (more than 10 times that of the 1st edition of the expo). As the industry converges to shape the future, this expo stands as a testament to India's commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable mobility solutions. The show will feature more than 1500 exhibitors from across the globe.



Pankaj Chadha, Chairperson of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) India said "The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 exemplifies India's dedication to innovation and excellence in the mobility sector. This event will not only highlight the latest advancements but also promote collaboration and growth within the industry. We are honored to unite such a diverse group of stakeholders to co-create the future of mobility."



The expo will showcase a grand exhibition highlighting the latest advancements and breakthroughs in the mobility ecosystem, celebrating India's engineering excellence through cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. Specialized showcases will include Auto Expo – The Motor Show showcasing products and technologies with respect to multiple powertrains, Auto Expo – The Components Show, and the Mobility Tech Pavilion, which will spotlight connected and autonomous technologies and infotainment systems. Other highlights include the Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show, focusing on sustainable urban transportation systems like drones and public transport, as well as the Battery Show, Construction Equipment Expo, Steel Pavilion, Tyre Show, and Cycle Show, featuring innovations in new models and accessories. The event will also delve into EV infrastructure and alternative fuel technologies, such as hydrogen, covering the entire spectrum of automotive and mobility advancements. Complementing this vast exhibition, over 20 conferences will bring together global experts to discuss various aspects of the mobility value chain, providing a holistic platform for knowledge sharing.



A truly global event, the expo will host over 34 prominent vehicle manufacturers unveiling new models and electric vehicles, alongside displays of electric, hybrid, CNG, and biofuel-powered vehicles from both international and domestic companies. Leading pure EV manufacturers such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and Vietnam's Vinfast will further drive the electric revolution. More than 800 auto component manufacturers and 1,000 brands from over 13 global markets will exhibit their products, technologies, and services tailored to OEMs and the aftermarket. Dedicated country pavilions from Germany, the UK, South Korea, and Japan, along with participation from nations like the USA, Spain, UAE, China, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore, and Belgium, will make the event a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the mobility ecosystem.



Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal while addressing the curtain raiser event for the Bharat Mobility Expo in New Delhi said that the event reflects the India vision story and unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single umbrella. He also unveiled the event film and brochure for the expo. Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, also graced the event. Shri Goyal lauded ministries and industry bodies from the automotive and mobility sectors for their initiative in organising Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the world's second largest mobility show. The Expo's theme, 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain,' aligns seamlessly with the nation's vision for a connected and integrated world, he said. He further emphasised on the government's commitment to support the sector in its aim to become the pinnacle for mobility technology across the world and encouraged a faster transition to electric vehicles. Scaling production of electric vehicles will help in achieving cost effectiveness, he said. India story is a compulsive investment story of leveraging skill, vision and ambition. Bharat Mobility Expo helps showcase India's story in attracting investments and expand trade and exports, he said. He urged the participants to invite international players to expand their businesses and leverage India's growth story.



The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a ministry of commerce and industry led initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the joint support of 11+ Apex Industry associations namely SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, ITPO, Yashobhoomi, IEML, IBEF, CII, Invest India along with PwC India as the knowledge partner. This expanded event will be held in collaboration with 15 ministries, state governments, industry associations, and numerous industry leaders

