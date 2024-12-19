US Proud To Call Qatar Friend, Says Blinken In QND Message

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the prominent role played by Qatar in mediating regional conflicts, highlighting its tireless efforts to reunite families and build long-lasting peace.

Blinken said in a statement issued by the US State Department, "we are proud to call Qatar our friend and work alongside them in these endeavors."

The US Secretary of State congratulated Qatar and its people on the occasion of Qatar's National Day, stressing that this year witnessed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries through the inclusion of the State of Qatar in the US Visa Waiver Programme. He noted that this step contributes to facilitating travel between the peoples of the two countries and strengthening the bonds of joint cooperation.

Blinken praised the development achieved by Qatar in the fields of education, tourism, economy and culture, noting that the partnerships between Qatar and the United States contribute to enriching both countries and strengthening ties between the two peoples.

Qatar National Day, marked on December 18 every year, represents a cherished memory for Qataris since it celebrates the founding of the State of Qatar by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani and embodies national pride and the connection and loyalty citizens feel toward their leaders.

