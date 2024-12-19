Accelecom And Quad State Internet Expand High-Speed Internet In Western Kentucky And Southern Illinois

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has announced that it has established critical interconnectivity with Quad State Internet, a locally owned internet based in Paducah, KY. The collaboration will enhance the connectivity options for both companies and their customers, while improving high-speed internet services in Paducah, KY, and Metropolis, IL.

This interconnection strengthens Quad State Internet by providing geographically diverse routes to the global Internet. It also enhances regional network resiliency and reliability by offering direct access to Accelecom's robust fiber and IP network. The partnership supports seamless transport to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE), sponsored by Quad State Internet, enabling direct peering for ISPs, enterprises, and carriers.

Preston Louis Ursini, Chief Executive Officer of Quad State Internet, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership stating, "This interconnection with Accelecom represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge connectivity to our customers. By leveraging Accelecom's geographically diverse network, we're able to strengthen our own infrastructure and offer even greater resiliency and scalability. Together, we're creating opportunities for regional growth, enabling businesses and residents in Paducah and Metropolis to thrive in a more connected world. Partnering with a company as strong and innovative as Accelecom has been a rewarding experience."

Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey, highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership saying, "Accelecom takes pride in empowering ISPs, Carriers, and Enterprises through scalable and secure connectivity solutions. Partnering with Quad State Internet underscores our commitment to expanding broadband availability and fostering interconnection across the Commonwealth. The Paducah Internet Exchange provides an essential hub for collaboration and growth, and we're excited to help bring that vision to life."

Both companies bring unique strengths to the table. Accelecom's expansive fiber network and expertise in delivering secure, reliable, and scalable solutions make it a premier partner for enabling regional growth. Quad State Internet's localized approach and sponsorship of the Paducah Internet Exchange demonstrate its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. Together, the partnership is poised to deliver significant economic and technological benefits to the region.

