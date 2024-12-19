Baku To Host Gala Concert Of Int'l Violin Festival-Competition Named After Kovkab Safaraliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Gala Concert of the 1st International Violin
Festival-Competition named after Kovkab Safaraliyeva will be held
in the Chamber and Organ music Hall on December 19,
Azernews reports.
Students of the Bulbul Secondary Specialized Music School will
take part in the concert. The program will feature works by
Azerbaijani and European composers.
On December 20, a musical evening dedicated to the 90th
anniversary of Honored Artist, professor, teacher and pianist
Elmira Safarova will be held on the stage of the Azerbaijan State
Academic Philharmonic Hall.
Under the direction of artistic director and principal
conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the Uzeyir Hajibayli
State Symphony Orchestra and soloists - People's Artists Farhad
Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Honored Artists
Gulshen Ennagiyeva (piano), Nargiz Aliyarova (piano) and Elnara
Kabirlinskaya (piano) will perform for the audience.
The concert program will feature: Concerto No. 1 (Part I) for
piano and orchestra by F. Chopin, Concerto No. 1 (Part I) for piano
and orchestra by I. Brahms, Double Concerto (Part I) for piano and
orchestra by W.A. Mozart, as well as Suite No. 2 for two pianos by
S.V. Rachmaninoff.
On December 23, a concert dedicated to the 105th anniversary of
People's Artist, choreographer Amina Dilbazi will be held on the
stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.
The honorary team of the State Song and Dance Ensemble under the
artistic direction and conducting of People's Artist Agaverdi
Pashayev, as well as honored artists, choreographer Jeyhun Gubadov
and choirmaster Naala Baratelia will present an interesting program
for the audience.
On December 28, the State Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi,
the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater with the participation of accompanist Daniil
Kirillov, as well as soloists Avaz Abdullayev, Atesh Garayev, Mahir
Tagizade, Aliakhmad Ibrahimov and Igor Yadrov will perform on the
stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic under the baton
of conductor, People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov. For the first
time on the Azerbaijani stage, the opera "The Miserly Knight"
(based on the short tragedy of the same name by A.S. Pushkin) will
be also presented to the audience.
