Baku To Host Gala Concert Of Int'l Violin Festival-Competition Named After Kovkab Safaraliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gala Concert of the 1st International Violin Festival-Competition named after Kovkab Safaraliyeva will be held in the Chamber and Organ Hall on December 19, Azernews reports.

Students of the Bulbul Secondary Specialized Music School will take part in the concert. The program will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

On December 20, a musical evening dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Honored Artist, professor, teacher and pianist Elmira Safarova will be held on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

Under the direction of artistic director and principal conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra and soloists - People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Honored Artists Gulshen Ennagiyeva (piano), Nargiz Aliyarova (piano) and Elnara Kabirlinskaya (piano) will perform for the audience.

The concert program will feature: Concerto No. 1 (Part I) for piano and orchestra by F. Chopin, Concerto No. 1 (Part I) for piano and orchestra by I. Brahms, Double Concerto (Part I) for piano and orchestra by W.A. Mozart, as well as Suite No. 2 for two pianos by S.V. Rachmaninoff.

On December 23, a concert dedicated to the 105th anniversary of People's Artist, choreographer Amina Dilbazi will be held on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.

The honorary team of the State Song and Dance Ensemble under the artistic direction and conducting of People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev, as well as honored artists, choreographer Jeyhun Gubadov and choirmaster Naala Baratelia will present an interesting program for the audience.

On December 28, the State Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the participation of accompanist Daniil Kirillov, as well as soloists Avaz Abdullayev, Atesh Garayev, Mahir Tagizade, Aliakhmad Ibrahimov and Igor Yadrov will perform on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic under the baton of conductor, People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov. For the first time on the Azerbaijani stage, the opera "The Miserly Knight" (based on the short tragedy of the same name by A.S. Pushkin) will be also presented to the audience.