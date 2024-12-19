Cell Phones For Soldiers Partners With AI Reverse Logisitics Giant Vendidit, Relocates Fulfillment Operations To Austin Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The revered charity processes nearly 7,000 devices a month to help veterans, will create new jobs

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cell Phones for , a national nonprofit dedicated to providing cost-free communication services to servicemen and women since 2004 has selected Austin-based Vendidit to handle their fulfillment process.

Under the new partnership, Vendidit will serve as the secure conduit for donations to the nonprofit from both businesses and individuals alike.

Some of the thousands of cell phones received to be processed each month by Cell Phones for Soldiers and Vendidit.

Continue Reading

"When people send us their devices, they undergo a thorough inspection process to ensure they are in good condition for our veterans. This is crucial work, and we are confident that Vendidit is the ideal fulfillment partner to guarantee that this process is carried out securely and efficiently. By doing so, we can ensure that people's generous donations reach those Veterans who need them as quickly as possible," said Rob Bergquist, the founder of Cell Phones for Soldiers.

The organization currently processes about 7,000 devices every month and gets them in the hands of veterans who could not otherwise afford them. For devices that can't be salvaged for 'upcycling,' Vendidit will responsibly recycle them and keep them out of landfills. In addition to cell phones, the charity also accepts portable devices such as MP3 players, tablets and calling cards.

Donations can be sent to the Vendidit warehouse, located at 18919 N. Heatherwilde Boulevard, Suite 125 in Pflugerville, TX, 78660. This location will also be hiring veterans for new jobs.

Vendidit launched earlier this year, as the newest co-creation of reverse logistics leader, Gary Stephens, and one of Austin's most famous businessmen, John Paul DeJoria, who also co-founded The Patron Spirits Company and Paul Mitchell hair products.

DeJoria is famous for not only his entrepreneurship, but also his philanthropy. Once homeless himself, he continues to find new ways to give back to those who need it the most through the companies he invests in.

The homeless veteran population has surged over the past few years, as has the suicide rate. On average, the veteran suicide rate is 57% higher than the rest of the American population. "With statistics like these, donating to Cell Phones for Soldiers is a literal lifeline to help unhoused veterans who often don't have a phone or any way to seek vital support, such as calling a suicide hotline," said Jennifer Gooding of Narwhal Media Group , a spokesperson for the partnership.

The relationship between the two organizations started decades ago when Bergquist's work caught the attention of Stephens. "I've known Rob since he created this incredible nonprofit when he was just a kid," said Stephens, "The fact that it is still going strong 20 years later is a testament to not only the generous people and organizations that donate, but to his relentless dedication of making sure the charity thrived far past its inception. We at Vendidit are honored to be part of making the next 20 years even stronger than the first."

About Cell Phones for Soldiers

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Since 2004, the charity has provided more than 400 million minutes of airtime to servicemen and women deployed around the world, by recycling more than 25 million cell phones reducing the impact on landfills.



About Vendidit

Vendidit is a

proprietary, end-to-end software platform that connects qualified secondary market buyers with retail returns sellers to

drive maximum value for returns. The platform

puts interested parties together seamlessly and simultaneously when returned products have the highest value. It was co-founded by renowned entrepreneurs John Paul DeJoria and Gary Stephens and other reverse logistics industry veterans who saw a problem to be solved: retailers have returns inventory they can't sell efficiently, and secondary market sellers (who can move inventory for them) don't have enough of it or an efficient way to procure it.

In five words,

Vendidit converts limited inventory into cash.

About Gary Stephens

Gary is a visionary technology executive and is an industry thought leader in reverse

logisitics. He is the imagineer of both Vendidit, launched in 2024, and Renew Logic, which he started from a single pallet of recyclables in 2016. His previous career includes work on the Windows 95 launch team, being head of Windows NT updates under Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates and building a third electronics recycling company from scratch to $400M. His positive contributions to ethical business practices and industry improvements led to testifying before Congress in 2018 about smart, diverse employment policies. Beyond tech, Gary's diverse passions include race car driving, piloting and philanthropy – particularly helping dog rescues. He's a proven leader, blending business acumen with a profound commitment to societal impact.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gooding

Narwhal Media Group

[email protected]

646.981.0278

SOURCE Vendidit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED