Dubai Ranks Second In Global Real Estate Table Where Annual Price Appreciation Is Concerned

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research by eXp Realty Dubai has revealed that Dubai ranks second within its global cities index, with the city having seen one of the strongest performances with respect to the annual rate of property value appreciation.



eXp Realty analysed annual growth in property values across 30 global cities, with the figures revealing that Dubai has seen the second strongest rate of growth of all 30 cities.



Property values across the city have increased by 19.4% in the last year, with just Krakow in Poland seeing a stronger rate of growth at 24.7%.



Madrid completes the top three with growth of 18.9%.



Abu Dhabi also ranks within the top 10 at number seven, where property values have increased by +10% year on year.



Warsaw (+14.2%), Thessaloniki (+11%), Barcelona (+10.8%), Porto (+8.6%), Athens (+7.5%) and Montreal (6%) also rank within the top 10.



Other cities to have seen notable rates of annual growth include Mumbai (+4.6%), Tel-Aviv (+4.2%) and Manchester (+3.3%).



Real estate market performance has been more muted across Los Angeles (+1.9%), Sydney (+1.6%), Milan (+1.6%) Delhi (+1.5%), Rome (+1.5%), Jerusalem (+1.2%) and Hamburg (+0.3%).



Seven of the major global real estate hotspots analysed by eXp Realty have seen property values decline over the last year.



London has seen the most marginal decline at -0.5%, whilst the largest reductions have been seen across Berlin (-6.2%) and Paris (-5.5%).



Head of eXp Realty Dubai, Dounia Fadi, commented:



"Dubai's continuous strong performance comes as no surprise. The city's ability to continually reinvent itself while staying true to its core vision is unmatched. Its world-class infrastructure, strategic location, the agility of its leadership and progressive policies create an ecosystem where both businesses and individuals thrive.



Dubai's focus on sustainability and innovation combined with keeping the population happy and safe has elevated its global appeal, attracting talent and investment alike. This is a city that doesn't just follow trends-it sets them, making it a powerhouse in every sense of the word."



Data tables and sources

House price data sourced from a range of sources - see tables for full list.

Full data tables and sources can be viewed online, here.

