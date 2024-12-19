California announces emergency due to virus eruption

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency following the detection of new H5N1 avian influenza cases in dairy cows in the southern part of the state. This decision comes after the virus began spreading across U.S. dairy cattle herds in March, affecting at least 16 states. While no human-to-human transmission has been reported and the risk to the general public remains low, the virus has been linked to 61 human cases, with 34 in California.



Newsom stated that the emergency proclamation is a targeted action designed to give agencies the resources and flexibility needed to respond quickly to the outbreak. The H5N1 virus is known for its potential danger to humans, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recording over 860 confirmed cases since 2003, approximately 53% of which resulted in death.



While the current outbreak, which began in 2022 and led to the culling of over 100 million birds, has not yet caused fatalities in humans, California is the first state to declare an emergency. Other states, such as Colorado, issued a targeted "disaster" alert earlier this year. The state has already implemented preventive measures on dairy and poultry farms to reduce the exposure of workers, as most cases are linked to direct contact with infected animals.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case of severe illness in a human from the current outbreak on Wednesday. The patient, from Louisiana, had been in close contact with sick or dead birds. Despite concerns, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assured consumers that beef and dairy products available in stores are safe to consume, although raw milk should be avoided.

