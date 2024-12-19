Brightcove Drives Global Customer Growth And Value Through Strategic Partnerships With Leading Martech Solutions - AETOS...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming company, is sharing significant enhancements to its through strategic partnerships to enhance the content creation, distribution and monetization process. As part of the goal to help customers build more cohesive, easy-to-deploy martech stacks, Brightcove has integrated capabilities from companies like Acquia that deliver additional benefits to customers.

“As we build strategic partnerships with key providers, we continually look at ways to help our customers reach their business goals. With the right partners, we enable marketers to fully leverage their content and get the most value out of it,” said David Beck, Chief Operating Officer at Brightcove.“Integrating our partners' strengths – like Acquia's DAM capabilities – seamlessly into Brightcove's platform makes it easier for our customers to capture, deploy, and measure video to deliver compelling content that drives engagement and business within one platform.”

The relationship with Acquia is part of a broader initiative to co-sell and co-market integrated solutions that drive mutual customer success. Through this partnership, for example, Brightcove has been able to grow its enterprise customer base across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, travel and tourism, and technology, as well as solidify Brightcove's notable stronghold with media companies. These collaborations ensure seamless integration of technologies, bringing together various tech stacks to create a cohesive customer experience. With the power of Brightcove's capabilities integrated within Acquia's DAM and the Drupal CMS, system integrators and agency partners now have a powerful video solution to add to these digital experience platform (DXP) practices, especially for clients who leverage video as a critical part of their digital strategy.

Partnership with Acquia Provides Customers Integrated DAM and CMS Capabilities

Brightcove's integration with Acquia DAM (digital asset management) centralizes the storage and management of images, videos and documents, improving content deployment speeds by up to 40%. Brightcove's extensive APIs further extend the reach of Acquia's capabilities, including the Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal. With this plugin, customers can seamlessly manage Brightcove video and players in their Drupal site from a single interface. Together, Brightcove and Acquia allow for a broader distribution of interactive video experiences that increase viewer engagement, as well as comprehensive video insights that support data-informed decisions to optimize marketing outcomes. Customers currently benefitting from Acquia and Brightcove's integration include professional services, non-profit, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology organizations.

“Our goal is to ensure that customers can fully realize the value of their content, in all its forms, and video is one of the most effective mediums to drive market visibility, generate leads, and convert customers,” said Jake Athey, vice president of Sales and Go-to-Market, DAM and PIM at Acquia.“Our partnership with Brightcove makes it easier for organizations to expand their use of this essential part of any marketing strategy. For campaign development, our DAM integration with Brightcove empowers teams to create video assets more easily, organize them more accurately, and find them more quickly. Marketers can then seamlessly activate those assets using the Brightcove integration with the Drupal CMS, creating one common environment to add and manage video content in digital experiences across the customer journey.”

As an integral connection point between back-end capabilities such as DAM and front-end user experience capabilities, Brightcove powers the video needs of customers in any industry. Together, these capabilities integrate into one cohesive martech stack that helps enterprises achieve their business goals through video engagement.

For more information about Brightcove and its partnerships with Acquia and other technology providers, visit href="" rel="nofollow" Brightcov .

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at .

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink