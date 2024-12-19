CUTS Hosts Roundtable On Advancing Low-Carbon, Inclusive Transport In Peri-Urban And Rural Areas

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN) CUTS International organised a thought-provoking roundtable discussion titled“Supporting the Transition to a Low-carbon, Affordable, and Inclusive System in Peri-urban and Rural Areas”.

The event brought together policymakers, leaders, and researchers to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing sustainable mobility in Rajasthan and beyond.

Kusum Rathore, Additional Transport Commissioner of Rajasthan, highlighted the socioeconomic importance of transportation, advocating for accessible and affordable electric vehicles (EVs) across rural and peri-urban areas.

She emphasised,“Transportation is the backbone of a country and it significantly impacts socioeconomic conditions.”

Speakers at the event shared diverse perspectives. Sunil Bhatnagar, CXO of IPL Tech Electric, underscored that the challenges faced by EV pioneers should not overshadow the industry's potential.

Deepti Mathur of JVVNL outlined the role of smart meters in streamlining domestic EV charging, while her colleague, Neha Sakka, raised concerns about battery hazards, gender implications, and retrofitting challenges.

Ajay Yadav, Founder President of the Renewable Energy Association of Rajasthan, argued for cleaner energy grids to ensure EVs are genuinely low-carbon.

“We need a grid powered by 50-60 per cent renewables to make a meaningful impact,” he said. Similarly, Punit Soni of Aravali critiqued the use of coal-powered grids for EV charging and stressed the need for renewable integration.

Manish Sharma, Director of EVEX, pointed out obstacles such as limited financing options and high-interest rates, while M S Rathore, Director of the Centre for Environment and Development Studies, called for incorporating environmental costs into sustainability discussions.

The dialogue also explored grassroots-level issues. Gaurav Chaudhary, Founder of ECR Mobility, emphasised the transformative potential of EV awareness in rural areas, while Ashok Kumar Navriya of the E-Rickshaw Welfare Association stressed improved battery recycling practices.

The event concluded with a collective call for collaborative efforts in advancing an affordable and inclusive EV ecosystem, leveraging renewable energy, and fostering awareness for long-term sustainability.

