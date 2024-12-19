S. Shankar Says Ram Charan Came On-Board For ‘Game Changer’ Before The Release Of ‘RRR’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Director S. Shankar, who is known for 'Kadhalan', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', 'Anniyan', 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Enthiran' and others, has shared that Telugu star Charan decided to be a part of the upcoming 'Game Changer' before the release of his global hit 'RRR'.

'Game Changer' promises to showcase Ram Charan in an intriguing avatar.

Talking about Ram signing the film, the director said,“Ram Charan's decision to do this film was made even before the release of 'RRR'. Producer Dil Raju felt that it would be good if Ram Charan was in this. It seemed appropriate to me too. Some of my stories are universal themes that can be applied to any hero, so they would be perfect for a big hero. There was a good journey with him in this film”.

Speaking about Ram Charan's acting prowess, Shankar shared, "When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully”.

Ram Charan reportedly essays the role of an IAS officer in the film who goes all out to cleanse the corrupt political system, something which is in line with the penchant of the vigilante theme of S. Shankar in most of his movies.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

The film is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.