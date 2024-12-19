Quest Global Wins Prestigious HR Award At The UBS Forums' Shared Services Summit 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, December 16th, 2024 – Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is proud to announce that Aparna Pai, General Manager & Head of Global HR Operations has won the 'Best HR Shared Services Leader' Award at the 15th Edition of Shared Services Summit by UBS Forums. The award recognized the efforts of Aparna, who leads Quest Global's 35-member HR Shared Services team in supporting 20,000 engineers located across 18 countries.



Established in 2019, the Shared Services Summit and Awards strive to recognize HR leaders who display excellence and innovation in their field. The jury bestowed the honor on Aparna at a ceremony in Bengaluru on 14 November. Aparna, who established the HR Shared Services Team in 2012, now spearheads HR digital transformation initiatives within the organization.



“I am honored to have been chosen for this accolade by my peers and am thankful for their trust. This award is a testament to the ceaseless efforts and dedication of the entire team at Quest Global. I believe it showcases the success we have achieved and reinforces our commitment to delivering excellent HR services to all our partners around the world,” said Aparna Pai, General Manager & Head of Global HR Operations at Quest Global.



Aparna Pai continues to play an integral role in the major automation-driven transformation of Quest Global's HR system. She has been critically involved in projects such as Oracle HCM, SSO Integration, and the development of in-house applications. Quest Global, which has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last three years, remains focused on providing a seamless experience to its global team spanning 78 delivery centres around the globe.



About Quest Global



Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defence, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.

